Short Interest in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) Drops By 7.5%

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 920,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Cue Health stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.39 million and a P/E ratio of -13.73. Cue Health has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Analysts predict that Cue Health will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday.

In other Cue Health news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $93,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at $13,911,796.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,656 shares of company stock worth $392,494. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Cue Health during the first quarter worth $57,927,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cue Health by 531.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,180,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cue Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cue Health by 629.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 611,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cue Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 57,458 shares during the last quarter. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

