Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Decreases By 7.5%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,553,000 after buying an additional 67,779 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion Trading Up 1.3 %

ENFN opened at $14.99 on Friday. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enfusion

Several research firms have recently commented on ENFN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

