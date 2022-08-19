Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Decreases By 7.5%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,553,000 after buying an additional 67,779 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enfusion by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enfusion Trading Up 1.3 %
ENFN opened at $14.99 on Friday. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Enfusion
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enfusion (ENFN)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.