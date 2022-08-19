Shravan Goli Sells 1,260 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) SVP Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $16,581.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 254,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,654.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coursera from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Coursera by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coursera by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.