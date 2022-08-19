Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 8.3%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.45. 19,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,631,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.48.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52.
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
