Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 8.3%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.45. 19,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,631,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Investec cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSW. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 59.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

