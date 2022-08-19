SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SIF opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. SIFCO Industries has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.46.
About SIFCO Industries
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIFCO Industries (SIF)
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.