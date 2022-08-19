Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. Sify Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

