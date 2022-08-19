Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $25,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Silgan by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Silgan by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Silgan Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.53. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Stories

