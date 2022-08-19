Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Down 6.6% in July

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,700 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the July 15th total of 7,653,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sinch AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLCMF opened at 3.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 3.85. Sinch AB has a 1 year low of 3.82 and a 1 year high of 22.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sinch AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

