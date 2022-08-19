SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $126.69

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $126.69 and last traded at $126.69, with a volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

SiTime Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.35.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $271,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,693.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $626,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,467,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,264 shares of company stock worth $3,535,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in SiTime by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in SiTime by 4.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in SiTime by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

