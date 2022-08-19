Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.05. Skillz shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 200,466 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Skillz Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $750.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Skillz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Skillz by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skillz during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

