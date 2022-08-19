Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.05. Skillz shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 200,466 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.
Skillz Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $750.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skillz (SKLZ)
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.