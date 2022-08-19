SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$30.00 at National Bankshares

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. CIBC increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.75 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a report on Wednesday.

TSE SRU.UN opened at C$29.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.92, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$26.32 and a 1-year high of C$33.48.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

