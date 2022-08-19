Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $750,320.28 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 12th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88.
Snap Stock Performance
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
