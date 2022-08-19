Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) VP Sells $750,320.28 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. KeyCorp lowered Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

