Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $86.11

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.11, but opened at $87.86. Sony Group shares last traded at $87.03, with a volume of 4,006 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Sony Group by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

