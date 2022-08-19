S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 32.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $649,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $336,529,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $387.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

