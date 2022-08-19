Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives $3,492.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,492.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEPJF. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($52.92) to GBX 3,835 ($46.34) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,485 ($42.11) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($48.09) to GBX 3,650 ($44.10) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. Spectris has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

