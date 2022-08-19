Spire (NYSE:SR) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $76.70 on Friday. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $79.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.58 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Spire by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $10,817,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

