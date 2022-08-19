Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells $785,540.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CXM opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.