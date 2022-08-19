Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Sells $785,540.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2022

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprinklr Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CXM opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.74. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $530,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Sprinklr by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.