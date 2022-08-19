Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $1,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,336,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,243 over the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

