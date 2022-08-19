SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $71.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Danske downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 61 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

SSAB AB (publ) stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

