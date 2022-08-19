Stephen L. Silvestro Buys 3,200 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) insider Stephen L. Silvestro purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,112.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OptimizeRx Trading Up 11.3 %

OPRX opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

Institutional Trading of OptimizeRx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $9,012,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OptimizeRx Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

