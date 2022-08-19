Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$59.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teck Resources to a hold rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.07.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.46. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.39.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

