Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Star Bulk Carriers Put Options (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 10,804 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 146% compared to the average daily volume of 4,394 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 49.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.75. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.62%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

