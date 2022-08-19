StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

