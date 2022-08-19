StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.88.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
