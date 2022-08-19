StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of FORD opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Forward Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Forward Industries during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its position in Forward Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

