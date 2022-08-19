StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Forward Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Shares of FORD opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
