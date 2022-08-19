StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ OVLY opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

In related news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 1,917 shares of Oak Valley Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,218.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $251,274.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,844 shares of company stock worth $50,302. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 12,699 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

