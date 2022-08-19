StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $167.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.