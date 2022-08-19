StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $167.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.48.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.
