StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RAVE opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.