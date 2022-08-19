StockNews.com Downgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Hold

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 1.4 %

GSM stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Ferroglobe has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ferroglobe by 1,379.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.