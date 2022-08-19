StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.