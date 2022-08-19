StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Up 2.5 %

CYD opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $15.35.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

