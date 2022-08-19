StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

