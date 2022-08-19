StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Middlefield Banc Stock Performance
NASDAQ MBCN opened at $27.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62.
Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 31.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc
Middlefield Banc Company Profile
Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.
