StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerFleet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

PowerFleet Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.74. PowerFleet has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PowerFleet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Articles

