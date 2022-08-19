StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

SAL stock opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $139.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salisbury Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Salisbury Bancorp

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Salisbury Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.