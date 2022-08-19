StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,248,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 46,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

