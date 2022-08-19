StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded The Dixie Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of DXYN stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.