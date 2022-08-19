StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

