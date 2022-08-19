Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 15,331 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,250,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,905,000 after purchasing an additional 610,546 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $17,486,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:OMFS opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76.

