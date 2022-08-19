Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

BABA opened at $90.74 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average is $102.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

