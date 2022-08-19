Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 370 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.12 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

