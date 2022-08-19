Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,131,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

