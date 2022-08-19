Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 30.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.89. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40.

The firm also recently announced a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

