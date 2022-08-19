Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $199.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.70. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $175.69 and a 52-week high of $210.13.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

