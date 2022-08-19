Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $100.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

