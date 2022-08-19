Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 232,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,228 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ NXTG opened at $68.25 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $62.53 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

