Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,397,000 after acquiring an additional 976,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,401,000 after acquiring an additional 627,634 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

