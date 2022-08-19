Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 453.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.86. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $162.04.

