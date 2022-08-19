Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE LOW opened at $216.47 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.42.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.15.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

