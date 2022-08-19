Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.63. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $102.20 and a 52-week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

