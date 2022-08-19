Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,206 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 212,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after buying an additional 13,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 344,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,128,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.87 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $64.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

