Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,789,000 after acquiring an additional 55,983 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 411,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 72,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $56.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.