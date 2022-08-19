Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

